WATCH: Historic “Chamsa” El Al Flight To Morocco Takes Off

A joint US-Israeli delegation took off on the historic first-ever El Al direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat on Tuesday morning.

White House adviser Jared Kushner is heading the US delegation and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who is the son of Morrocan-born parents, is leading the Israeli delegation.

“The state we have lived in for the last 75 years, where Jews and Muslims have been separated, is not a natural state,” Kushner said before boarding the flight.

“What we are seeing now is a restoration of that norm and coming to a place where we can have that understanding – that will bring us to a much more peaceful Middle East and a much more peaceful world,” Kushner continued. “Our collective efforts have led to the birth of a new Middle East, where firsts and breakthroughs are now happening almost every day.”

דבר הקברניט בובי לביא: "ברוכים הבאים לטיסת אל על 555 חמסה חמסה חמסה מישראל לרבאט במרוקו. הטיסה מציינת שלב נוסף בתהליך השלום ההיסטורי של מדינת ישראל עם העולם הערבי. שוב מטוס ישראלי עם דגל ישראל בזנבו ינחת לראשונה במדינה ערבית- זאת היסטוריה בהתהוות" 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇲🇦@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/0Hcmk702CS — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) December 22, 2020

Another historic first flight with the team! 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇲🇦 Tel Aviv – Rabat pic.twitter.com/ZMuI5IIEgZ — Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) December 22, 2020

The delegation members will meet with senior Moroccan officials in Rabat, including Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani.

The discussions will focus on signing agreements in the areas of security, economy, tourism and agriculture. Four agreements are expected to be signed on Tuesday, including one allowing direct flights between the two countries. An announcement about the mutual establishment of embassies is expected.

The Israeli delegation is heading back to Israel late Tuesday night.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)