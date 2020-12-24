ARRESTED: Terrorist Suspect In Murder Of Esther Horgan, H’YD

It has been cleared for publication that a terrorist suspected of murdering Esther Horgan has been arrested following a joint operation of the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and the IDF.

The suspect, a Palestinian Arab who lives near Jenin, is being questioned by the Shin Bet. All other details of the investigation are under gag order.

Horgan, a 52-year-old mother of six, a resident of Tal Menashe in the Shomron, was found dead in the Reichan forest with signs of severe violence on her body overnight Sunday.

She had left her home on Sunday at 1 p.m. to go for a run in the nature reserve in the Reichan forest, next to Tel Menashe, and never returned. When her husband failed to reach her on her phone, he contacted the police and a search began.

Horgan left behind her husband Binyamin and six children, the youngest of whom is 13, and celebrated his Bar Mitzva only three months ago.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)