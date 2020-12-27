Ivanka Trump May Be Running For Senate In Florida, Reports Say

Presidential Advisor and First Daughter Ivanka Trump is considering a Senate run in Florida, according to media reports.

Trump and her husband White House adviser Jared Kushner recently purchased a $31 million waterfront estate on Indian Creek Island, an elite Miami area known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker.” Some reports say that the power couple’s move to Florida may be due to political considerations since Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, is popular in Florida.

Ivanka reportedly definitely wants a career in politics, according to Page 6, and a run for the U.S Senate is a distinct possibility, said Adam C. Smith, a political editor who used to work for the Tampa Bay Times.

“Assuming she’s not interested in a low-profile political office, that would leave the United States Senate as a possibility,” Smith told CNN.

“Marco Rubio is up for reelection in 2022 and is expected to run again. But I wouldn’t think Rubio would deter her if she wanted to run. The last time Marco Rubio ran against a Trump in Florida, in the 2016 presidential primary, Rubio was crushed by 19 percentage points.”

“Normally, you’d expect a credible candidate for U.S. Senate to spend years building a political and financial network, but those normal rules would not apply to Ivanka,” Smith added.

“I think she’d be the immediate frontrunner if she ran for U.S. Senate against Rubio, given her father’s popularity in the Sunshine State.”

