Iran Warns Israel, U.S., Not To Cross “Red Lines” In The Gulf

Iran warned Israel and the US on Monday not to cross its “red lines’ in the Gulf following reports of Israeli and US submarines surfacing in the area last week, AFP reported.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran would defend itself against any US military “adventure” prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

“Everyone knows what the Persian Gulf signifies for Iran,” Khatibzadeh said at an online news conference.

“Everyone knows the policies [of Tehran] regarding security and national security… Everyone knows very well how high the risk is raised if the red lines of Iran are crossed.”

“We have sent messages to the US government and our friends in the region [warning] the current US regime not to embark on a new adventure in its final days at the White House,” Khatibzadeh asserted.

