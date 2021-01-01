10 Days After Being Vaccinated: UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler Tests Positive For COVID-19

United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, ten days after receiving his first vaccination dose.

A statement from his office said that “he is feeling well, b’siyata dishmaya.”

Eichler was vaccinated last Monday and began developing symptoms of the coronavirus on Tuesday of this week.

On Tuesday, Eichler had a meeting with Deputy Minister Meir Porush and a number of askanim from Belz and Shlomei Emunim, including Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Yossi Deitch, Jerusalem City Council member Michel Halberstam and Beitar Mayor Meir Rubinstein. They will all be required to enter quarantine.

