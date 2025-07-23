Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: Iran Transferred $100 Million To Hamas Via Turkey

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.  Tasnim agency

The Islamic Republic was facing an economic crisis even before the war with Israel, and it is now struggling to rehabilitate the country and its depleted military capabilities.

However, the fanatical Ayatollah regime is not allowing the situation to get in the way of its hatred for the Jewish state and is continuing to tend to its terror proxies more than its own citizens. According to a report by Israel’s Channel 13 News, Iran transferred approximately $100 million to Hamas last month.

Since Tehran didn’t succeed in transferring the money directly to the Gaza Strip, the sum was transferred to Turkey—where it is being held as a guarantee, intended to ensure Hamas’s continued loyalty to Tehran and its status as an Iranian proxy on Israel’s border.

Additionally, Iran continues to transfer funds to the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon.

