JEWISH CHUTZPAH: Incredible Report Details How Israel Took Out Iran’s Top Commanders During Operation Rising Lion

New reports are shedding light on the scope and precision of Israel’s covert operations targeting Iran’s senior military leadership during Operation Rising Lion, with a stunning exposé by opposition-linked news outlet Iran International detailing what it describes as “one of the most unusual security and military defeats of the modern era.”

According to the report, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency successfully infiltrated the highest levels of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and executed a series of high-profile assassinations through a combination of human intelligence, cyberwarfare, and artificial intelligence.

Among the most audacious of the operations was a plan to assassinate IRGC commander Hossein Salami. Mossad reportedly leaked the date of an impending Israeli strike through an agent close to Salami, aiming to lure him to a predetermined location.

In another operation, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, and several deputies were killed in a single missile strike after being summoned to a fabricated meeting orchestrated by Mossad. The invitation reportedly came through a phone call so convincing that top commanders agreed to attend, unaware it was a trap.

The intelligence breach extended to Iran’s wartime command structure. Four days after the death of Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, his successor, Ali Shadmani, was also assassinated. Mossad is said to have tracked Shadmani using digital DNA extraction, facial recognition powered by AI, and malware implanted in Tehran’s surveillance camera networks. He was located in the Zaferania neighborhood and killed in a June 27 drone strike.

The report also recounts the deaths of IRGC intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi and two of his deputies. They were lured to a safe house in Kurdbacheh Alley by an Israeli agent posing as a trusted contact. The strike was delayed until a nearby kindergarten had been evacuated, underscoring the sensitivity of the operation and raising broader questions about IRGC facilities being located near civilian infrastructure. Iranian officials have not addressed those concerns.

While Tehran has downplayed the scope of the losses, Iran’s communications minister confirmed Tuesday that the country had endured over 20,000 cyberattacks during the war.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)