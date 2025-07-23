WATCH UNUSUAL MEETING: Rosh Yeshiva To US Amb: “They’re Arresting Students For The ‘Crime’ Of Learning Torah”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau in Bnei Brak on Wednesday.

The fascinating meeting lasted about 25 minutes. During the conversation, the Rosh Yeshiva raised the topic of the crisis of the Olam HaTorah amid the draft law negotiations.

HaRav Landau asked the ambassador to convey a direct message to US President Donald Trump about the importance of lomdei Torah to the Jewish people and the need to ensure the continued existence and prosperity of the Olam HaTorah even in challenging times.

“Please, tell him that the Jewish people live and exist thanks to the Torah. Those who learn Torah are the protectors, and their status must be maintained and their value sanctified,” the Rosh Yeshivah said.

“It is important for me to tell the ambassador that the community of Torah and mitzvah observers here in the Holy Land is in a difficult situation these days, as the judicial system is issuing arrest warrants against yeshiva students for the ‘crime’ of studying Torah.”

Huckabee replied, “I do understand that as important as it is to have soldiers, you must also have scholars—scholars who remind you who you are, why you’re here—and soldiers to protect and keep what G-d has given.”

After Rav Dovid Hofstedter, the Nasi of Dirshu, translated the ambassador’s words, the Rosh Yeshivah said: “Halavai more Jews don’t understand that.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Rosh Yeshivah also asked to convey his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for standing by Israel: “A blessing to the malchus shel chessed, to President Trump and the Ambassador for their behavior that was for the sake of justice and truth, to bring peace to the world. They uphold justice and goodness in the world.”

A source close to the ambassador said that he listened to the remarks with great respect, showed great interest in the Chareidi sector and the uniqueness of the Olam HaTorah, and even asked a number of questions on the subject.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)