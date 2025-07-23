Hatzalah Metrowest Hosts Summer BBQ Celebrating Major Milestones and Team Achievements

More than 30 dedicated Hatzalah Metrowest members gathered tonight for a spirited summer BBQ, celebrating teamwork, growth, and the bright future of the organization.

The event was not only filled with camaraderie and delicious food—it also marked the unveiling of several exciting developments. Among the highlights: the official launch of the division’s brand-new ALS (Advanced Life Support) program, the debut of Truck 920, and the announcement of a new CME program set to begin next month in partnership with Emergency Care Programs (ECP).

These important milestones reflect the remarkable momentum of Hatzalah Metrowest and its unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of emergency care to the community.

Hatzalah Metrowest covers the New Jersey areas of West Orange, Livingston, Roseland, Verona, Montclair, Florham Park, Morristown, and the surrounding Essex and Morris County areas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)