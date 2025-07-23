Huge Protests Erupt In Yerushalayim Following Arrests As Bnei Torah Cry Out: “Better To Die Than Enlist!” [VIDEOS]

Large demonstrations erupted in Yerushalayim on Wednesday afternoon, as hundreds of bnei Torah gathered to protest the continued attempts to force bnei yeshivos into the IDF. The protest follows the arrest of three avreichim who had been previously detained during a demonstration in Yehud over the chilul kevarim at a construction site.

The arrested individuals were later handed over to the military police after authorities claimed they had failed to respond to enlistment orders—sparking fears of an intensified crackdown on bnei yeshiva.

Demonstrators, many of them talmidei yeshivos, held signs declaring “Mesirus Nefesh al HaTorah,” “Milchemes HaChok,” and “Better to Die Than Enlist,” reflecting the growing anguish over the proposed giyus laws. Shouts of “Shema Yisrael,” “Torah Yehareg v’Al Yaavor,” and “We will not sell our souls for Zionist decrees” echoed throughout the protest.

Israeli police, who declared the gathering “unauthorized,” moved to break up the demonstration, using aggressive tactics including physical force and arresting two individuals. Police claimed that some demonstrators had shouted inflammatory language and that a police vehicle was defaced with stickers—though such reports could not be verified.

Access to and from the capital was significantly delayed, with road closures near the entrance to Yerushalayim and along segments of Highway 4. Eyewitnesses report that traffic was backed up for miles as police blocked off large sections of the area.

The protest marks an escalation in tensions following weeks of uncertainty over the future of the giyus law. Since the withdrawal of Degel HaTorah and Shas from the current coalition, many fear that without strong representation in the government, legislation forcing bnei Torah into the army may proceed unchecked.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)