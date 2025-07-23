KICK HIM OUT: Infamous Terror-Sympathizing, Anti-Israel Columbia Activist Refuses to Condemn Hamas in Interview [VIDEO]

Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, once detained by ICE and embraced by progressive circles as a symbol of resistance, is now drawing fierce backlash after pointedly refusing to condemn Hamas during a CNN interview Tuesday night — even when asked repeatedly and directly.

Appearing on The Situation Room with anchors Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, Khalil sidestepped multiple opportunities to denounce the U.S.-designated terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre in Israel, in which over 1,200 people — mostly civilians — were slaughtered. Instead, Khalil shifted blame to Israel and accused journalists of hypocrisy for even asking the question.

“I condemn the killing of all civilians, full stop,” Khalil said vaguely, before quickly pivoting: “It’s disingenuous to ask about condemning Hamas while Palestinians are being starved by Israel.”

Brown, pressing further, asked again: “But do you condemn Hamas, specifically?”

Khalil again dodged: “Selective condemnations… wouldn’t get us anywhere. It’s just, like, hypocrite, to be honest.”

Throughout the segment, Khalil deflected attention away from Hamas’s role in the conflict and instead launched into accusations against Israel, referencing alleged Palestinian death tolls and calling condemnation of Hamas “absurd.” He portrayed himself as a victim of “the weaponization of antisemitism” and dismissed calls for clarity on his views as politically motivated.

The student, who was briefly detained by immigration authorities earlier this year, has long presented himself as a pro-Palestinian activist. But his latest remarks have ignited fresh outrage among Jewish leaders, human rights advocates, and political observers who say his refusal to condemn terrorism should disqualify him from platforms of influence.

Perhaps equally jarring to Khalil’s answers was the response from CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, who brushed past the controversy and pivoted to a warm farewell. “Mahmoud Khalil, you were very clear more than a year ago… in condemning antisemitism,” Blitzer said, before congratulating Khalil on the birth of his son and assuring him, “We will stay in touch.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)