Hitler’s Jewish Neighbor Reveals Details Of Seeing The Führer Y”S

A Jewish woman who revealed last year that she lived just doors away from Adolf Hitler YM”S as a child disclosed further details about her childhood in Germany and her sightings of the Führer.

Alice Frank-Stock, who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday, lived in the same apartment block as Hitler as a child. Last year, she spoke about how she once saw him being escorted inside his apartment by two SS guards, and on another occasion, she spotted him in an opera house in Munich.

More recently Frank-Stock told British news agency SWNS that she once saw a coffin being carried out of Hitler’s apartment.

“We heard many [rumors], from the cook and others,” Stock said. “We saw a coffin being carried out of the entrance. I think a niece of Hitler’s [Geli Raubal] was living there and then she died. There was speculation of how and when she died. I think there was truth in it that the coffin was carried out and in it was a woman.”

Raubal, who was actually Hitler’s half-niece, lived with her uncle from the age of 17, when her mother became Hitler’s housekeeper in 1925. Hitler was very controlling and possessive over Raubal, forbidding her from associating with friends or going anywhere alone. After Hitler refused to allow her to travel to Vienna for singing lesson in 1931, Raubal apparently shot herself in Hitler’s Munich apartment with his pistol at the age of 23, although theories that Hitler was involved in her death still persist today.

Frank-Stock also elaborated about the time she saw Hitler at the opera. “Once I went to the opera – I got tickets through the school, it was in the royal box. I was very pleased. “I got there in the evening and there were SS men saying, ‘You can’t come in here – go two boxes further down’. As the curtain went up I looked at the royal box – and there was Hitler sitting there.”

“I saw him once or twice coming home too. His car would draw up,” she said. “Two SS men would jump out stand either side and he would rush up to the house – terrified obviously of someone who would try and kill him.”

Stock said that she and her family had very little interaction with Hitler but although it was only in the early stages of his rise to power, fear of the Führer was beginning to grow.

“We had a wonderful cook who was elderly and very Catholic – and very anti-Hitler,” Stock explained. “Once she went out and saw a photo of Hitler hanging on the wall and she said, ‘Yes he should be hanged, the scoundrel – but not like this!’”

Stock told the cook: “‘You’ll get us all into a concentration camp!”

Frank-Stock also spoke about a telling incident that occurred in school. “In my school people were on the whole decent. My classmates were decent, too. But I can tell you of one incident, in an English lesson. The teacher said: ‘Of course, we Germans face our G-d as free men while the Jews roll in the dust’. I didn’t say anything.”

“I went out into the corridor after and he said: ‘Look Frank, I didn’t know you were Jewish.’ I said: ‘Professor, why would you make such remarks? You don’t believe it yourself, do you?’ He said: ‘You must go with your times.'”

“That is the key sentiment, why thousands joined the [Nazi] party – because you had to go with your times if you wanted promotions,” Frank-Stock concluded.

