FAIL: Netanyahu’s Gaffes On Gafni’s Health Status

Rumors abounded on Tuesday afternoon that the head of the UTJ party, MK Moshe Gafne suffered from a heart attack, confounded even the Prime Minister who mistakenly repeated the rumors as well.

During a tour in the city of Ashdod, Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “Firstly, on behalf of everyone, I would like to say that we are all sending prayers and ell wishes to MK Moshe Gafne after he suffered a heart attack. He is currently undergoing medical treatment, and we are praying for his well being.” Afterward, Netanyahu went back to talking about issues pertaining to the day.

After finishing his remarks, the Prime Minister received a piece of paper on which was written a few words. He then asked for the microphone again in order to reiterate his comment.

“I would like to correct what I said earlier about MK Gafne. He just received the Coronavirus injection, that is all. I am happy to correct this statement because I just got a report from the hospital that the issue of the heart attack is fake news, and I am happy that it is so. Baruch Hashem.”

Later, while talking with Gafne himself, the Prime Minister said: “It is better that I should blunder than you be sick. At least this way, everyone will know that you are in good health.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)