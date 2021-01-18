Tragedy In Israel: 40-Yr.-Old Elad Mother Passes Away From COVID

A 40-year-old mother of five from Elad passed away of the coronavirus on Shabbos in Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital.

Tziporah Feiga Yudalevitz, a’h, who had no pre-existing medical conditions, contracted the coronavirus three weeks ago and has been hospitalized since then in serious condition.

The nifteres was a known and beloved figure in Elad, partially due to her work as a medical secretary in the local branch of the Maccabi Kupas Cholim.

She left behind her husband, the mechanech Rav Shmuel Aharon Yudelovitch, son of the famed Maggid Meisharim, HaRav Shabtai Yudalevitz, z’tl, and five children, the oldest of whom is only 17.

