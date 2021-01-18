France To Deport Delivery Man Who “Refused To Serve Jews”

A Strasbourg court on Thursday convicted a Deliveroo delivery service driver of anti-Semitic discrimination after he told two kosher restaurants that he “refused to serve Jews.”

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that Dhia Edine D., a 19-year-old illegal immigrant from Alegria, will be deported after he serves his four-month prison sentence.

Following a complaint filed by two kosher restaurants and Jewish groups for “openly anti-Semitic discrimination,” the police opened an investigation and arrested the culprit.

“French law prohibits discrimination of any kind,” Judge Bertrand Gautier said at the trial, adding that the defendant also committed fraud by using someone else’s Deliveroo codes and having his pay transferred to someone else’s account.

Following the culprit’s conviction, Darmanin wrote on Twitter: “I decided to expel from the national territory the food ‘deliverer’…who said he did not want to handle deliveries to Jewish clients.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)