Israel: Woman Dies In Ambulance As All J-m Hospitals Refuse Treatment

A day after a coronavirus patient died in an ambulance after all the hospitals in Jerusalem refused to accept her due to lack of room, a Channel 12 News report on Monday said that over 200 ambulances with virus patients had to wait for several hours outside hospitals while staff scrambled to free up beds.

When patients were finally admitted, some found themselves in beds in the emergency room rather than the coronavirus ward – simply because the emergency room was the only place empty beds could be found, the report said.

On Sunday, MDA commissioner Eli Bin told Army Radio that an elderly nursing home resident suffering severe respiratory difficulties passed away on Sunday after no hospital in Jerusalem agreed to accept her due to lack of room. Although the ambulance medical crew did their best to treat her in the ambulance, she sadly passed away before she could be admitted anywhere.

An ambulance driver told Arutz Sheva that Jerusalem hospitals have no room for more virus patients and drivers are being requested to bring patients to hospitals in central Israel. “This leads to a situation in which many ambulances are tied up in transport as opposed to response,” he said.

Unfortunately, hospitals in central Israel are also beginning to fill up beyond capacity. Wolfson Medical Center in Holon announced at the beginning of the week that it can no longer accept new coronavirus patients.

