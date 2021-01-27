“More Died In 2 Weeks Of Peace With The UAE Than In 70 Yrs. Of War”

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health division, condemned Israel’s policy on travel to and from the United Arab Emirates in recent months following the implementation of the Abraham Accords, Channel 13 News reported.

“In two weeks of peace, more people died than in 70 years of war,” Alroy-Preis said to hospital directors.

Alroy-Preis based her statement on a report by the IDF’s Home Front Command, which states that 906 Israelis returning from the Emirates since the beginning of December were diagnosed with the virus upon arriving back in Israel, ultimately resulting in an infection cycle totaling 4,050 cases. The high number is likely the result of the South African variant, which is more infectious than the original virus.

The comment was obviously tongue-in-cheek since Israel and the UAE never waged war with each other. However, even as Israel banned travel with other “red countries” with high infection rates, it made an exception for the UAE so as not to damage its newfound diplomatic relations, ultimately damaging Israel’s public health.

