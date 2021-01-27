Tehillim: HaGaon HaRav Chaim Meir Wosner In Serious Condition With COVID-19

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Meir Wosner, Av Beis Din of Zichron Meir in Bnei Brak, was hospitalized overnight Tuesday in Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital and is in great need of Rachamei Shamayim.

HaRav Wosner, 83, who contracted the coronavirus recently, began having breathing difficulties late Tuesday night and he collapsed in his home. Emergency services arrived and performed resuscitation techniques and evacuated him to the hospital, where he is currently in serious but stable condition.

HaRav Wosner is the son of the late renowned posek, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Halevi Wosner, z’tl. Following his father’s death in 2015, HaRav Chaim Meir was appointed to fill his place. He also serves as Rosh Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin and is the ba’al Shailos U’Teshuvos Simchas HaLevi.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah of Rav Chaim Meir ben Rivka l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

