COVID Outbreak At Tel Aviv Hospital Among Vaccinated Staff

Ten staff members of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv were confirmed positive for the coronavirus over the weekend ten days after being inoculated with the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Channel 13 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

The staff members, who are all asymptomatic, were tested for the coronavirus by the hospital after two staff members in the department who hadn’t yet been vaccinated were diagnosed with the virus. It is unclear when the ten staff members contracted the virus.

The second dose of the vaccine is expected to provide full protection from the coronavirus about a week afterward. However, it has not yet been determined whether those who have been fully vaccinated can still contract the virus and be protected from becoming ill while still transmitting the virus to others.

In the wake of the incident, Ichilov made a decision to test all those who have been in contact with a confirmed virus carrier, even those who have been fully vaccinated.

For the same reason, the Health Ministry is also considering canceling the quarantine exemption for those who were fully vaccinated after contact with a confirmed carrier as fear grows that those who are vaccinated can still be a source of infection to others.

Furthermore, the IDF’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center published a report last week warning of the possibility of the development of a mutated Israeli virus variant that is resistant to vaccines. It recommended that even those who have recovered from the coronavirus or have been fully vaccinated still be tested for the virus upon entering Israel and be subject to quarantine requirements.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)