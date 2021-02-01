Israeli Who Returned From Turkey Reinfected With South African Variant

In the first incident of its kind, an Israeli who recovered from the coronavirus in August was reinfected with a coronavirus variant, testing positive on Sunday for the South African variant.

The 57-year-old Israeli from central Israel recently returned from Turkey. He is the second Israeli to be diagnosed with the South African variant after returning from Turkey, with the 30 other Israelis diagnosed with the variant returning from South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia.

Furthermore, the Health Ministry last week identified three cases of the South African variant after carrying out sequencing on a random batch of test samples, raising fears that the variant is spreading throughout Israel.

Health officials fear that the South African variant, which along with the British and Los Angeles variants, is more contagious than the original virus, will infect people who have already recovered from the virus and have not been vaccinated.

