Mossad Head Criticizes IDF Chief Of Staff Kochavi’s Speech On Iran

Mossad head Yossi Cohen has reportedly criticized IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi as “irresponsible” for a speech he made last week warning the Biden administration that returning to the Iran nuclear deal would be a mistake, Ynet reported.

According to sources from the defense establishment, Cohen said in private conversations that Kochavi was too hasty in speaking publicly against the US and should have adopted a “wait and see” policy to give the new administration a chance before speaking out. The Mossad director believes that any deliberations with the White House on Iran should be carried out privately, away from the public ear.

Kochavi did not coordinate with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu or Defense Minister Benny Gantz prior to delivering his speech, Israeli media reports said.

Cohen is leading a delegation to the US next month to meet with senior national security figures regarding Iran and other security issues.

A meeting with US President Joe Biden is possible but has yet to be confirmed. Biden has not yet called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu or any other leaders in the Middle East.

The Mossad director is scheduled to step down from his position in June and become the government’s top advisor for Iran affairs.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)