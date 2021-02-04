“US Will Never Attack Iran, Israel May Act Alone,” Likud Minister Says

Likud Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on Tuesday that the US will never attack Iran’s nuclear program and Israel will have to make a decision to either strike Iran alone or accept the fact of a nuclear Islamic Republic.

“The United States will never attack the nuclear facilities in Iran,” Hanegbit told Kan News. ” Israel must decide whether it will accept a nuclear Iran or will be forced to take independent action to remove this danger.”

Hanegbi added that past incidents have proven that Iran has a “very limited” capacity to retaliate against Israel.

“It’s possible that in the future there will be no choice [but for Israel to attack Iran],” Hanegbi asserted. “I hope that when our leadership faces this dilemma, it won’t accept [a nuclear Iran].”

Hanegbi made similar remarks regarding Iran in mid-January prior to Biden entering office, warning the upcoming US administration that “appeasing” the Iranians will not stop Israel from doing what needs to be done to stop the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)