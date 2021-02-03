2 Israeli Ministers Quit Politics As Party Registration Begins

Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli (Labor) announced on Wednesday morning that is he is taking a break from politics and will not be running in the March 23 election.

Shmuli, who joined Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government to become a minister despite the Labor party’s promise not to do so, stated that he had erred in joining the government and he is taking responsibility for his mistake.

The newly elected Labor chairman Merav Michaeli passed a proposal removing the party from the government and demanding that former Labor chairman Amir Peretz and Shmuli either resign from the government or leave the party.

Peretz announced last month that he was stepping down as leader of the party, also admitting that he made a mistake by joining the government after promising not to do so.

Shmuli had received an offer from Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz for a spot on its list but negotiations were not productive.

Deputy Finance Minister Yitzchak Cohen (Shas) announced earlier this week that he is quitting politics. Cohen, 69, has served in the Knesset since 1996.

Registration for parties to submit their list of candidates for the upcoming elections to the Central Elections Committee opened on Wednesday.

The deadline to submit lists is Thursday at midnight. Party lists cannot be changed once they are submitted.

