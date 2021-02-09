BDE: Auschwitz Survivor Who Marked 104th Birthday At Kosel With 400 Descendants Is Niftar At 105

Mrs. Raizel Shoshana Ovitz, a’h, an Auschwitz survivor whose photo of her 104th birthday at the Kosel surrounded by 400 of her descendants went viral, passed away at Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital on Monday morning at the age of 105.

The nifteres, a’h was a respected and beloved member of the Viznitz chassidus in Bnei Brak.

As YWN reported in Ausgust 2019, hundreds of Mrs. Ovitz’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren traveled from around the country to join her for her birthday at the Kosel to thank Hashem for the past and daven for the future.

"שלום סיון. סבתא שלי, שושנה אוביץ, שרדה את אושוויץ. מול עיניה ד"ר מנגלה לקח את אמא שלה. אחרי המלחמה פגשה את סבא דב, שאיבד במחנות את אשתו וילדיו. הם התחתנו ועלו לחיפה. היא עבדה כתופרת ועזרה לו בניהול החנות. כעת חגגה יומולדת 104 וביקשה מתנה: שכל הצאצאים יגיעו ביחד לכותל המערבי". pic.twitter.com/jZQ4yiFf1o — סיון רהב מאיר Sivan Rahav Meir (@SivanRahav) August 7, 2019

Mrs. Ovitz, a’h, said that she believes that her arichus yamim was only due to the Kibbud Av V’Eim she was zocheh to show her parents until they were murdered in Auschwitz. Mrs. Ovitz remembers the moment when Dr. Mengele, y’sh, pointed her mother toward the left – toward death.

After surviving Auschwitz, Mrs. Ovitz married a fellow Holocaust survivor, Reb Dov Ovitz, z’l whose wife and children were murdered by the Nazis. They later immigrated to Israel and settled in Haifa.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.





