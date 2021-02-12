Israeli Defense Industry Officials Illegally Sold Missiles To Asian Country

At least 20 Israelis, including defense industry employees, are suspected of illegally trading advanced weapons with an Asian country and have been investigated in recent months, the Shin Bet announced on Thursday.

The suspects allegedly developed, manufactured, tested, and sold armed cruise missiles to an unnamed Asian country. They accepted “considerable funds” for fulfilling the instructions of officials from the country, one not considered hostile to Israel, while making efforts to hide their communication and financial transactions with the country.

Some of the tests for the missiles were conducted in central Israel in 2019, “not far” from residential neighborhoods.

“This affair underscores the potential damage to the security of the state inherent in illegal transactions carried out by Israeli citizens with foreign elements, including the concern that such technology could reach countries hostile to Israel,” the Shin Bet stated.

The suspects are alleged to have committed crimes of offenses against the security of the state, violations of the law on the supervision of security exports, money laundering, and additional economic offenses.

A gag order has been placed on further details of the case, including the identity of the suspects and the name of the country.

