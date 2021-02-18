Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein: Bochrim Should Not Go To Homes On Purim, Should Remain In Yeshiva

As Purim approaches, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein called on Roshei Yeshivah to keep close tabs on their bochurim over Purim.

“It’s appropriate this year, more than any other year, that Roshei Yeshivos make sure that the bochurim remain in the yeshiva on Purim and learn and not make rounds to homes at all and not during the Seduah either [to collect funds].”

“It’s appropriate to add to our limmud Torah on Purim – this the only zechus that will protect us from the coronavirus. And if there won’t be more infections, summer z’man will be able to begin without any restrictions.”

“The days of Purim are mesugal to merit Kabbalas HaTorah and higher levels of ruchniyus. Therefore we have a great obligation to be mechazeik during these days in limmud Torah because we can only be zocheh to higher levels of ruchniyus through limmud Torah.”

“And it’s known that those who are oseik b’Torah on Purim have success and siyata dishmaya throughout the year because the zechus of Torah is greater than all other zechuyos. The Torah lends success in all matters, specifically at a time that there are difficulties and it’s harder to learn. If one is misgaber and toils to be oseik b’Torah despite the difficulties, this provides great zechuyos.”

The Rosh Yeshivah also instructed parents “to supervise their children of all ages, that they shouldn’t wander around the streets at all on Purim, especially on the night of Purim, something that causes many obstacles and spiritual deterioration which influences the whole year. Apart from the health risks we’re facing this year more than any other year, the spiritual dangers to our children’s future are very great.”

“And Ashrei Chelkum of those who hold sidrei limmud in the yeshivos ha’kedoshos. With that zechus we’ll be zocheh to the yeshua of Hashem Yisbarach quickly in our days, Amen.”

Following the Rosh Yeshivah’s instructions, many yeshivos canceled their fundraising campaigns in homes and added special sidrei limmud on Purim night and day as well as special sidrei limmud for avreichim.

