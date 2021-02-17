MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: As Lockdown Looms: 3 Australian Couples Wed Hours Before Shabbos

In the wake of a sudden notice from the Australian government last week about an impending lockdown in Melbourne beginning on Friday at midnight, three frum families decided to move up their children’s wedding until erev Shabbos, with one wedding taking place on the beach.

One set of mechutanim sent the following letter to the members of their community. “Last Friday, after the lockdown was announced, our children made the choice to get married that afternoon, rather than wait until weddings would be allowed again.”

“We chose to invite the whole ‏קהילה to the wedding, so that everyone could experience this unusual wedding, and be given the opportunity to be ‏משמח חתן וכלה.”

“We are forever grateful for the way in which the ‏קהילה responded to this. We know of many people who immediately dropped everything and went out of their way to make sure that the ‏שמחה could be enhanced in the best possible way. However, we also know that there are many people who helped in their own way, who we are not aware of.

“So, we would like to thank the entire ‏קהילה for the support and effort made to enable us to celebrate the ‏חתונה of our children last Friday. To every person that helped, whether by serving food, by putting out tablecloths, by helping to build the Chuppah and for all the other ways in which people helped, and for simply attending, we thank you very much.

“Our children are very lucky that many additional ‏ ‏מצותwere performed on Friday afternoon because they chose to bring their ‏חתונה forward. We trust that this will be a wonderful ‏‏זכות for them and for the Melbourne ‏קהילה.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)