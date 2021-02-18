Bnos Bikur Cholim: Filling The Void With Virtual Visitations

Seniors look forward to Bnos Bikur Cholim’s (BBC) Mishloach Manos campaign all year.

BBC arranges for NY/NJ high school girls to pack up sugar-free hamantaschen and chocolate. Later, the girls deliver the senior-friendly goodies and Purim cheer to local nursing homes. Last year the program reached record levels, giving out 6000 hamentashen at more than 35 local homes!

A special thank you to all of the participating schools and the Agudist Benevolent Society.

While nursing homes are now closed to visitors, abandoning the program wasn’t an option, explains Mrs. Chana Baila Hass, National Director of Bnos Agudath Israel. “This year, more than ever, it’s so important to give seniors the message that we care, that we’re thinking about them. Many of them are very, very lonely.”

Mrs. Hass and her team brainstormed ideas. The girls could still pack food. Would it be enough for Bnos to deliver those packages without the accompanying visits?

And so, BBC developed a plan for Virtual Visitations. High school girls are putting together mishloach manos packages as they always did. And to create a personal connection, the girls will be writing letters and participating in virtual visits with skits or choirs.

Families in the tri-state area can also join the program. Here’s how it works:

1. Email [email protected] or call 848-373-2559 to get started.

2. Bnos will deliver materials for you to pack mishloach manos and write letters to seniors.

3. When the packages are ready, Bnos will deliver them to a nursing home.

4. Bnos will also arrange a virtual visit for you with the seniors. Those “visits” are happening from Thursday February, 18 through Friday, February 26th.

BBC has many seniors waiting for virtual visits. You can make a difference in their Purim! Be in touch with Mrs. Hass at [email protected] to sign-up.