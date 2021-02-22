Watch: Iranian Judoka Says Toda, “I’ll Never Forget Israeli Kindness”

Iranian champion judoka Saeid Mollaei (L.) and Israeli champion Sagi Muki (R.) at the Paris Grand Slam on February 10, 2020. (Instagram Sagi Muki screenshot)

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei won a silver medal Friday at the Grand Slam international judo competition in Tel Aviv.

Mollaei, who competed as a citizen of Mongolia, the country that offered him refuge after he fled Iran after he was ordered to deliberately lose the semi-final at the 2019 World Championships, took second place in the under-81kg category.

“Israel has been very good to me since I arrived,” Mollaei said, as reported by CNN, citing comments by the International Judo Federation. “The Israeli judo team has been very kind. That is something I will never forget.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)