Vaccination Nation Opens Stations In Ikea, Machane Yehuda

In efforts to vaccinate as many Israeli citizens as possible, Magen Dovid Adom and the Health Ministry are bringing mobile vaccination centers to commercial areas nationwide.

On Monday, vaccination stations in Ikea stores throughout Israel offered vaccines from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Stations have also been set up in the Machaneh Yehudah shuk in Jerusalem and in Big malls in Ashdod, Be’er Sheva and Eilat.

“Our main goal is to get everyone vaccinated,” a MDA spokesman said. “The idea is that if you won’t come to us, we’ll come to you. We have special pop-up vaccination stations that can be set up quickly almost anywhere.”

“The vaccine stand in the shuk for the storeowners, most of whom leave home before sunrise and return home exhausted, late at night, is great,” said Tali Friedman, the chairwoman of the Machane Yehuda Market Merchants’ Committee.

“I thank Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, for heeding our request and swiftly arranging it. Apart from the storeowners, everyone who comes to the shuk will be able to get vaccinated, and I call on everyone to come to the best market in Israel.”

“Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive a pastry from the Haba bakery, or jachnun from the Jachnun Bar.”

