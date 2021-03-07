Half Of Seriously Ill COVID Patients Are Arab-Israelis, Sector Lagging In Vaccination

Half of Israel’s seriously ill coronavirus patients are Arab-Israelis although they comprise only 21% of Israel’s population, Channel 12 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

Israel currently has 710 seriously ill coronavirus patients, of whom 25% are under the age of 50.

The Arab sector has the lowest vaccination rate – 67% – in the country and most of Israel’s red zones are Arab and Druze towns.

“It breaks my heart to see that most of the red cities are Arab and Druze towns,” said Ayman Saif, coronavirus czar to the Arab sector, Channel 12 reported.

“The heads of Druze and Arab local councils should prioritize taking action to turn their towns from red to green,” Saif said.

A 31-year-old new mother from the Arab-Israeli community passed away of the coronavirus over Shabbos a week after her first baby was delivered by Cesarean section. Her 23-year-old sister, who also recently gave birth while ill with the coronavirus, is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Neither of the sisters were vaccinated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)