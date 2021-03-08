80% Of Those Arriving At Ben-Gurion Violate Quarantine, Report Says

An astonishing 80% of Israelis arriving back into the country violate quarantine, with only 1 out of 5 passengers adhering to regulations, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday evening.

The report added that about 20% of Israeli travelers successfully avoid the mandatory coronavirus test at the airport.

Data shows that this situation has resulted in at least 1,838 Israelis entering Israel while carrying COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s electronic tracking bracelet pilot program, which ended on Friday, was successful, with only six participants violating quarantine requirements but it cannot be continued until legislation allowing the surveillance program is passed.

Currently, Israeli travelers arriving in Israel are allowed to quarantine at home with no surveillance other than potential police calls and visits since quarantine hotels are no longer required.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)