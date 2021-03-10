NY Businessman Kenny Rozenberg, Father Of New El Al Owner, Makes Aliyah

Kenny Rozenberg, a frum New-York-based businessman and father of Eli Rozenberg, who became the controlling shareholder of El Al six months ago, has made aliyah, according to a Globes report.

Rozenberg arrived in Israel on Monday on an El Al flight from New York and received his citizenship and identity papers. He was accompanied by “an entourage” the report said, which included senior executives from his US company, as well as other new immigrants. He plans to live in Jerusalem.

Kenny Rozenberg financed the El Al purchase for his son as he was unable to personally be involved in the deal since he wasn’t an Israeli citizen. Now that he has received Israeli citizenship he could become the controlling shareholder together with his son. However, it is unknown if he intends to do so.

Sources told Globes that Rozenberg received special permission from the exemptions committee to fly to Israel and has requested to relinquish his rights to aliyah benefits. As YWN reported on Monday, one of the current exceptions for non-Israeli citizens to enter Israel is for new immigrants who cannot delay the date of their immigration.

“We cannot provide information about immigrants who do not allow information about them to be provided,” the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration stated. “But if the report is true then we welcome all immigration and certainly by a person of his status who has contributed to Israel in this difficult time.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)