Netanyahu To Travel To UAE On Thursday In 1st Official Visit

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in the first official state visit since the Abraham Accords, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit, which will last for only a few hours.

Netanyahu had planned to visit the UAE several months ago but was forced to repeatedly delay his trip due to various issues, including the closing of Israel’s borders, coronavirus regulations, and political matters.

The trip comes 12 days before the elections. According to an Axios report, when Netanyahu called the crown prince 10 days ago regarding a visit, the Emiratis were hesitant to agree to it prior to the election.

Sources told Axios that Netanyahu enlisted Mossad head Yossi Cohen to encourage the visit and the Emiratis ultimately agreed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)