Fascinating Psych Profile Of Hezbollah Head Hassan Nasrallah

A fascinating psychological profile of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was recently revealed in Israeli media after an IDF intelligence file on him was made public, including his obsession with the Israeli media, his extreme narcissism, his fear of being assassinated and his opposition to being vaccinated against COVID.

Nasrallah was born in 1960 in Beirut, the oldest son of a Shiite family with nine children. In February 1992, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Abbas al-Musawi, was assassinated by Israel, and Nasrallah was appointed his successor.

“Nasrallah lives the Israeli media,” said Dr. K., a senior IDF intelligence researcher quoted by Yediot Achranot. “He’s familiar with all the journalists. This is how he studies the Israeli public. He is very focused but completely preoccupied with himself. He’s extremely intelligent but his narcissism is his own worst enemy.”

A Channel 13 News report said that Nasrallah has developed an obsession with Israeli media and his TV channel Al-Manar, maintains a special desk for “Zionist issues” that closely follows Israelis TV channels and newspapers. In fact, according to the report, Nasrallah will see this psychological profile of him and may even respond to it.

According to another source quoted by Yediot, Nasrallah has a hard time with social media. “Being criticized on social media drives him crazy. He’s obsessed. It drives him crazy not to be in control of everything.”

Nasrallah is known for his speeches full of pathos. He knows how to captivate his audience by pausing and weeping bitterly, which conveys a sense of credibility to his listeners.

Nasrallah lives in fear, remaining in his bunker and rarely seeing his family. “He doesn’t leave the house, doesn’t go near the windows,” Dr. K said. “He never even sees daylight. He understands very well that if he leaves the bunker, Israel will know where he is. We know he’s deficient in Vitamin D.”

Nasrallah doesn’t even have a cellphone due to his fear of being exposed. “He conveys his messages through his deputy, Sheikh Naim Qassem, and the chairman of the executive committee, Safi a-Din,” Dr. K said.

Despite his Vit. D deficiency, Nasrallah’s health is relatively good. However, although he’s 60 and therefore is high-risk for the coronavirus, he hasn’t been vaccinated due to the mistrust he wants to convey against the American vaccines, Channel 13 News said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)