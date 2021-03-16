Israel Has Spent Over $787 Million For Vaccines

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, second left, attend the arrival of a plane with a shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at Ben Gurion Airport, Sunday. (Motti Millrod/Pool via AP)

Israel has to date spent $787,766,720 (2.6 billion shekels) to secure vaccines against the coronavirus for its citizens, the Health Ministry stated on Tuesday.

The data was publicized for the first time after Knesset Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) requested that the ministry share the information with the committee.

Another 2.5 million shekels has been allocated to purchase additional vaccines, the Heath Ministry said.

The funds were used to secure deals with several pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

“I want to praise the prime minister for the vaccination drive,” Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni (UTJ) said. “Israel is ahead of all other countries in the world, baruch Hashem.”

