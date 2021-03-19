Chareidi Bochur In Moderate Condition After Bein HaZmanim Bicycle Injury

Bein HaZmanim has arrived in Israel, and with it, many teens and young yeshiva students have taken to the country’s biking trails. On Thursday, a 14-year-old Chareidi bochur was moderately injured on a biking trail near Beit Meir.

United Hatzalah volunteers who arrived at the scene treated the boy for his injuries and he was then transported to the hospital by Magen David Adom. Reut Berman, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT who was among the first responders at the scene said: “The boy slipped while biking on the trail and suffered injuries to his head and upper body. I treated him in the field for his injuries, after which he was transported by ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in moderate condition.”

Recommended safety guidelines for Bein Hazmanim include:

-Prior to going on a hike or bike ride, make sure you know the details of the trail, including the length of the trial, expected difficulty level, where sources of water are located, and for which ages is the hike appropriate. One can always contact the nature and parks authority for more information.

– Take hiking maps with you that illustrate the path of the hiking trail and only use marked trails.

– Always start hikes or long bike rides in the morning and end them before dark. Hiking and staying on the trails after dark is not comfortable and not recommended.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)