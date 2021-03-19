Internal Memo Shows Biden Backs 2-State Solution On 1967 Lines

The Biden administration is formulating a plan to “reset” the US relationship with the Palestinian Authority, as revealed by an internal draft memo, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Two sources familiar with the State Department document said that it lays out a return to the two-state solution “based on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed land swaps and agreements on security and refugees” as the path to Israeli-Palestinian peace.

The four-page memo, titled: “The U.S. Palestinian Reset and the Path Forward,” states that $15 million in COVID-19 pandemic aid to the Palestinians may be announced by the end of March and that the US will take a hard stance on Israel’s “settlement” activities.

The plan rolls back a number of the Trump administration’s positions on Israel, including resuming diplomatic ties and financial aid to the Palestinian Authority and the reopening of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington

“We are planning a full range of economic, security and humanitarian assistance programs, including through U.N. Relief and World Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA),” the memo states. “Prior to the fuller launch, we plan to announce $15 million in COVID-related humanitarian assistance.”

