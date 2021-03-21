Study: COVID Vaccine 97% Effective In Protecting Pregnant Women

A new Israeli study found that the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus is highly effective in protecting pregnant women.

A Yisrael Hayom report last week said that the study, carried out by the Kupat Cholim Maccabi on two-thirds of the Kupah’s pregnant clients, shows that the vaccine is 97% effective in protecting pregnant women.

The percentage of unvaccinated pregnant women who contracted the coronavirus while pregnant was 8.1% versus 0.05% of the vaccinated pregnant women.

All of the 62 pregnant women who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus in Israel (of whom 41 are still hospitalized) were unvaccinated.

Two Arab-Israeli sisters, aged 23 and 31, recently passed away within three weeks of each other after contracting the coronavirus while pregnant. Neither of them were vaccinated.

The study comes on the heels of two other Israeli studies regarding women and babies, with one study showing that women who are vaccinated against the coronavirus during pregnancy pass COVID antibodies to their babies and the second showing that vaccinated nursing mothers transfer antibodies to their babies in their breastmilk.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)