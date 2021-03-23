Met Council Feeds Thousands With America’s Largest Pesach Free Food Distribution In Boro Park, Williamsburg [PHOTOS]

Met Council brought the largest pre-Pesach distribution of free, kosher food in the country to its Boro Park Chesed Center and to UJO Williamsburg at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Thousands of families received 768,799 pounds of food between the two locations, a $3.9 million investment by Met Council to ensure Jewish New Yorkers would not go without food this Pesach.

These distributions were just a piece of Met Council’s multi-week pre-Pesach push to get basic staples and seder essentials in the pantries and on the tables of struggling families. Thousands of pounds of large Idaho potatoes, onions, eggs, carrots, oranges, apples, and other fresh fruits and vegetables were given away at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, along with over 2,000 cases of grape juice. The annual distribution was expanded this year to meet the ever-growing need of struggling Jewish New Yorkers with the addition of new locations in Boro Park so no one is forgotten.

“More families are turning to us for help than ever before, as unemployment and the surging costs of basic goods at supermarkets put New Yorkers in tighter and tighter binds,” said David G. Greenfield, CEO of Met Council. “We brought more food into the city and expanded our distributions to even more locations to reach as many people as possible before Pesach. Far too many are struggling right now and we just want to do what we can to give families one less thing to worry about this holiday.”

“Pesach is a time for family and celebration, community and heritage. These distributions show the power of our community working together for all our families so that no one will go hungry this Pesach,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger. “With prices high and family budgets tight, Met Council is helping thousands of Brooklyn families get the free, kosher food they need for their seders and alleviating some of the burdens facing so many who are struggling right now.

“During these exceptionally difficult times, Met Council is a vital lifeline for so many families in my district and throughout New York City,” said Senator Simcha Felder. “The pain of the pandemic-induced economic crisis weighs heavily on already struggling families. Putting food on the tables and in the pantries of New Yorkers in need is necessary work, no more so than in the weeks before Pesach.”

“These free, kosher distributions are a tremendous help to so many families in my district and beyond who are struggling during these difficult and uncertain times,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “More people need help than ever, and they got it. We are thankful that Met Council stepped up and expanded their already massive distributions to reach more families ahead of Pesach.”

Since the pandemic started, Met Council’s food programs have helped feed over 305,000 New Yorkers and counting. When COVID-19 hit, Met Council dramatically escalated its food and grocery programs, launching a massive home delivery operation, opening a new warehouse in Greenpoint, and expanding its network of food pantries to help serve homebound families, seniors, and Holocaust survivors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)