18 Thoughts to Live By from Rav Henoch Leibowitz zt”l – 13th Yahrtzeit

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

As we age, we appreciate even more the thoughts and sayings of our Rebbeim who are no longer here. It has been 13 years since Rav Henoch Leibowith zt”l passed away. His dedication to Klal Yisroel, his penetrating approach to both mussar and Gemorah learning, and his inculcating his remarkable values within his students continue to serve as a source of constant inspiration to them.

Presented here below are 18 of his thoughts and sayings.

Knowing G-d is to walk in His ways. This means to emulate Him in acts of kindness, in seeking just solutions, and in the performance of truly charitable acts. It is important to seek inspiration from the example of others – just so that we can awaken ourselves to perform a difficult task with joy. When trying to impart a lesson, it is much more effective when they figure out the lesson themselves. Sometimes the motivating force to do the right thing when faced with difficulty is the very absence of anyone else present who is willing to do it. When surrounded by those of lower morality, there is a grave responsibility to gird oneself in strength of character. Talking over and reviewing something deeply with a friend often allows for greater examination of an issue and helps one see the truth. There is often a grave responsibility to think and ponder the gravity of our responsibility. Never despair. It’s awful power can warp and destroy the power of the mind. Even the greatest of people are susceptible of giving up hope. Always make the effort – even when the chances look slim. And if you need a miracle, the effort will make it easier. Always make the effort to remain calm, cool, and collected – even when you are involved in earth-shattering matters. Losing it – is a sin. What is the definition of a “sucker?” To people who are far removed from the concept of chessed it is often it is a pejorative term for a “baal chessed.” Performing acts of kindness each day, aside from being obligatory, is a means to acquire the character trait of loving others like oneself – step-by-step. Quite often it is improper to join with evil people, even for a worthy goal, because it appears as if you agree with their decisions. The issue is complex and requires consultation with the greatest of Torah leaders. Embedded within the soul of man is a natural tendency toward goodness and fulfilling Hashem’s will. Without this, the soul cannot be truly happy, just like a princess who marries a commoner does not find true happiness. Humility is not the negation of the true state of affairs – rather it is the recognition of one’s faults and qualities together, with the true and deep realization that all talent comes to him solely by the grace of the Creator.

One cannot achieve a state of wholeness merely by focusing on Mitzvos between man and G-d. One must perfect relationships and fulfill all Mitzvos between man and each other as well, in order to achieve the desired shleimus that we must all reach.

