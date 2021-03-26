PHOTOS: How Did COVID Patients & Those In Isolation Vote In Israel’s Elections?

Israel’s election on Tuesday is the most costly one in history, with many special arrangements made due to the coronavirus pandemic, including an increase in voting stations across the country to avoid overcrowding.

Special voting booths were provided for patients in hospitals as well as in nursing homes and retirement homes.

Additionally, special voting booths were set up for those in quarantine, and shuttle services were provided for transport for those without private cars.

Four polling stations were set up in Ben-Gurion Airport in order to facilitate voting for the thousands of returning Israelis on Tuesday, who must enter a two-week quarantine after leaving the airport.

Even standard voting stations were upgraded to larger facilities and equipped with special screens to protect workers and voters.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)