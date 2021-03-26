PHOTOS: How Did COVID Patients & Those In Isolation Vote In Israel’s Elections?

0
COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura votes for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Israel’s election on Tuesday is the most costly one in history, with many special arrangements made due to the coronavirus pandemic, including an increase in voting stations across the country to avoid overcrowding.

Special voting booths were provided for patients in hospitals as well as in nursing homes and retirement homes.

A COVID-19 patient votes for Israel’s parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A makeshift voting booth in a hospital. (Photo: Central Elections Committee)
A voting booth in Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. (PR)

Additionally, special voting booths were set up for those in quarantine, and shuttle services were provided for transport for those without private cars.

Parliamentary election officials wait for voters at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Photo: Miri Shimonovich
A man votes for Israel’s parliamentary election at a special polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A man arrives to vote for Israel’s parliamentary election at a special drive-in polling station for people who are in quarantine for coronavirus, in Hadera, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Four polling stations were set up in Ben-Gurion Airport in order to facilitate voting for the thousands of returning Israelis on Tuesday, who must enter a two-week quarantine after leaving the airport.

Polling stations in Corridor E at Ben Gurion Airport, on election day, March 23, 2021 (Israel Airport Authority)
Voting instructions at the polling stations in Corridor E at Ben Gurion Airport, on election day, March 23, 2021 (Israel Airport Authority)

Even standard voting stations were upgraded to larger facilities and equipped with special screens to protect workers and voters.

Poll workers sit behind a protective screen at a polling station in Bnei Brak (Photo: AP)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man arrives to vote for Israel’s parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, March. 23, 2021. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)