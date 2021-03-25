Israeli, US Reports: COVID Vaccine May Aid In Relieving Long-COVID Symptoms

Israel’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, a task force run by the IDF, said that preliminary reports show that the coronavirus vaccine may alleviate symptoms of “long-COVID.”

“Preliminary reports indicate that those who suffer from persistent symptoms even after their recovery [from COVID-19] are reporting a significant improvement in their condition after receiving a vaccine dose,” the report stated.

Israel’s Health Ministry has recommended that those who recovered from COVID-19 be vaccinated with a single dose.

The task force’s report was reiterated by a recent Washington Post report on a study that found that some people who suffered from long-term effects of the coronavirus experienced a “remarkable improvement” in their symptoms shortly after they were vaccinated.

Steven Deeks, an infectious disease physician at the University of California at San Francisco, told The Post it’s possible the vaccine takes care of some viral holdouts in the body.

However, the report noted that more research is needed on the phenomenon as the study was small and only some people reported an improvement in their symptoms.

In February, the WHO called for more research on long-COVID. “Long COVID should not fall through the cracks,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In Israel, a clinic treating patients with “long COVID” was opened in January in the Baruch Padeh Medical Center (also known as the Poriya Medical Center) in the Lower Galil.

