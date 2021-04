The Chesed Fund is partnering with Eli Gerstner (EG) Productions featuring Avraham Fried, Yaakov Shwekey and the Yeshiva Boys Choir – all performing an exclusive free benefit concert on behalf of the Matzoh Fund.

Hosted by Nachum Segal, this show is the first time ever that these 3 mega performers have performed together, and the concert is completely free for all to view and enjoy. The fund helps the poor of Eretz Yisrael. The event will be livestreamed here on YWN tonight at 7pm EST.