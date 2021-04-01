Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:7: Interview with The Living Legend: Rav Yitzchak David Grossman

How did the 21-year-old newlywed from Meah Shearim form an immediate bond with street kids, gangsters, and hardened prisoners? How did he transform a crime-ridden city into a place of hope, learning, and Torah? How did he begin with 18 boys who needed a home and create a vast empire of chesed for tens of thousands of children? How did Rav Yitzchak Dovid Grossman of Migdal HaEmek become a symbol of Jewish unity, revered by religious and non-religious alike, beloved by all of Klal Yisrael? How did he become a Living Legend? In the following fascinating interview, we learn some of what bestselling author Rabbi Nachman Seltzer captures in his brand new book, Living Legend, showing us the mesirus nefesh, compassion, vision and incredible siyata d’Shmaya that have always been a part of Rav Yitzchak Dovid Grossman’s life. And as we are entertained and engaged by these truly remarkable stories, we will also be learning just how he did it — through the incomparable power of absolute ahavas Yisrael.

To purchase the new Living Legend book, CLICK HERE.

WATCH:

TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OF THE INTERVIEW, CLICK ON THE PODCAST PLATFORM YOU WANT:

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Podbean

Tune-In

Stitcher

Or

Podcast.ArtScroll.com

Inside ArtScroll is also available on TorahAnytime.com.