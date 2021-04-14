Boris Johnson Slams ICC Probe Into Israeli “War Crimes”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his opposition of the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an investigation into Israeli “war crimes.”

In a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel, Johnson wrote that despite his respect for the ICC, Downing Street opposes the ICC’s probe of Israel.

“We do not accept that the ICC has jurisdiction in this instance, given that Israel is not a party to the Statute of Rome and Palestine is not a sovereign state,” Johnson wrote.

“This investigation gives the impression of being a partial and prejudicial attack on a friend and ally of the UK’s.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed UK’s opposition to ICC investigation, asserting it doesn’t have jurisdiction and gives impression of being "partial and prejudicial attack" on Israel. CFI’s @SCrabbPembs @EricPickles & Lord Polak “strongly welcome” the confirmation👇 pic.twitter.com/6H0bO3pqxd — CFoI (@CFoI) April 13, 2021

The United States also expressed its condemnation of the ICC’s decision.

Last week, Israel informed the ICC that it would not cooperate with the probe, stating that the court lacks the jurisdiction to investigate.

“In addition to totally rejecting the claim that Israel commits war crimes, Israel reiterates its unequivocal position that the Hague Tribunal has no authority to open an investigation against it,” the Israeli government stated.

“Israel is committed to the rule of law and will continue to investigate any charges against it regardless of the source, and it expects the tribunal to refrain from violating its authority and sovereignty.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)