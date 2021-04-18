Police Arrest Arab Who Posted Video Of Yeshiva Bochur Being Slapped On Face

Israel Police on Thursday arrested an Arab who posted a video on Tiktok of his friend slapping a yeshiva bochur on the face on the Jerusalem light rail on Wednesday evening.

The 21-year-old suspect is a resident of the Beit Chanina neighborhood in Jerusalem. The assailant who slapped the bochur has not yet been identified.

The clip was posted on TikTok, with a caption stating: “You will continue to delete and I will continue to upload. It’s either the Palestinian people or you.”

תקיפת הצעיר החרדי ברכבת הקלה בירושלים | בתיעוד "נקי" (ללא רעשי הרקע שבטיקטוק) הנפוץ בדקות האחרונות במקורות פלסטיניים ניתן לשמוע כעת את צלם הסרטון אומר לתוקף "יאללה שים לו בעיטה או תן לו כאפה, קדימה." https://t.co/NydkoNPkl2 pic.twitter.com/HgKQudSzdB — Omri Haim | עומרי חיים (@HaimOmri) April 16, 2021

The clip quickly went viral, drawing angry condemnations from public figures and politicians.

Yehudah Auerbach, the father of the 14-year-old bochur who was slapped, said that his son, who was on his way from his yeshiva to his home in Neve Yaakov, returned home in an agitated state.

“The slap he received was intended for every one of us just for being a Jew,” he told Army Radio. “Today it’s a slap, tomorrow it could be a knife.”

“The video of a young man being attacked on the Jerusalem light rail is extremely shocking,” said Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman. “Israel Poice must detain the assailant immediately. Today it’s a slap and tomorrow it could be a knifing or shooting. The assailant belongs in jail.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)