Israel Resigned To Iran Deal, Pushes US For Better Oversight

Israel, resigned to the fact that the US is resuming the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, is urging the US to include provisions for better oversight of Iran’s nuclear program in the deal, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

Israel wants International Atomic Energy Agency officials to receive increased authority and scope in carrying out nuclear site inspections, the report said.

Senior Israeli security officials, including Mossad head Yossi Cohen, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, are making an official visit to the US next week to lobby US officials on the issue.

The report added that Israel has accepted the fact that the Iran deal will resume without significant changes concerning Iran’s support for terror groups and its ballistic missile program.

