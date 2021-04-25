Bennett Begins Talks With Lapid, UTJ Warns Of Lieberman Becoming Finance Minister

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett confirmed on Friday that following unsuccessful negotiations to form a government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, he has begun talks on forming a “national unity” government with Yesh Atid and other parties.

According to media reports, the agreement so far for a national unity government includes Bennett serving as prime minister, Yair Lapid serving as rotational prime minister and foreign minister, Benny Gantz would continue serving as defense minister, Gideon Sa’ar as justice minister, and Avigdor Lieberman as finance minister.

The Charedi parties are greatly alarmed by the prospect of the anti-Chareidi Lieberman becoming finance minister, fearing he will make drastic budget cuts to yeshivos and other areas important to the Chareidi community.

Senior UTJ officials sent an unequivocal message to Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett on Motzei Shabbos that if he appoints Lieberman as finance minister (or any other senior position): “he’ll be disgraced in history as the one who destroyed the Torah world and Jewish heritage.”

The message continued by saying that all of Bennett’s efforts to make up for his pact [in 2013] with Lapid [which led to the latter joining the government and making drastic budget cuts to the yeshivah world], which “he categorizes as a ‘severe mistake,'” will go down the drain and he will be politically disqualified for good by the Chareidi parties.

“He won’t be forgiven and will never be forgiven for such a lowly act,” the message stated.

