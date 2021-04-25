“It’s A 3rd Intifada:” Jerusalem Man Severely Beaten Near Shmuel HaNavi

Eli Rozen, 27, of Jerusalem, was severely beaten by a mob of Arabs on Friday night as he was walking his dog on Rechov Shmuel Hanavi.

In a video of the incident, dozens of Arabs can be seen attacking Rozen with clubs and rocks and kicking him.

“I went for a walk with my dog at about 1 a.m. and was attacked with murderous blows,” Rozen told Channel 12 News from his hospital bed.

ניסיונות הלינץ האלה מזעזעים.

אלי רוזן בן ה27 עדיין מאושפז עם צלעות שבורות pic.twitter.com/qFuXFTLHqo — אייבי בנימין (@AybeeBinyamin) April 24, 2021

“Fortunately I survived. Someone weaker than me could have died there. This is simply a third intifada. It was a lynch in every way. Considering the number of attackers, I came out okay, compared to what could have been. I was a split second from death, it was mamash a neis.”

“I’m telling everyone, be vigilant and understand that for all intents and purposes we’re in an intifada. The police only arrived at the end. They shot rubber bullets but they really weren’t helpful. They sprayed tear gas in the air – less than what would be expected from a life-threatening situation.”

